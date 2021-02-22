Search for fly-tippers

TYRES and a washing machine were fly-tipped in Wargrave.

A set of three tyres and a blue rubbish bag were left on the side of Blakes Road.

The washing machine was left on the side of the main road to Crazies Hill.

Parry Batth, executive member for environment at Wokingham Borough Council, said: “It is always disappointing to discover rubbish dumped and the council is actively searching for those responsible.

“We operate a zero-tolerance approach to fly-tipping and will not hesitate to fine those involved in this illegal activity.”

The Re3 recycling centres in Reading and Bracknell are open daily for pre-booked visits.