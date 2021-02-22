Bags delivery

Road safety improvements already making difference
Monday, 22 February 2021
RESIDENTS of Wargrave and Charvil will receive new waterproof rubbish bags from Monday.
Wokingham Borough Council is also sending out green food and blue general waste bags. All should have been delivered by mid-April.
The waterproof bags are designed to replace black boxes. They have a weight at the bottom to stop them from blowing away and should last up to five years.
22 February 2021
