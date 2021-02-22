Monday, 22 February 2021

Collections resume

GARDEN waste collections operated by South Oxfordshire District Council will resume on Monday.

The council was forced to temporarily suspend the paid-for service after Christmas due to staff shortages.

Some staff from Biffa, which is the council’s waste provider, had coronavirus and others had to self-isolate.

A council spokesman said: “If you are a customer and you still have your Christmas tree, we are happy to take it on your garden waste collection day. Please put it in or next to the bin.

“The crews will be working hard to complete the rounds but we are expecting more bins to be put out than normal, so please bear with us.”

The council said it was not accepting any new garden waste customers at the moment.

