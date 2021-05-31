Heritage litter bins to be refurbished, not replaced

THE heritage bins in Henley are to be refurbished after a long-running wrangle about their future.

In January, the town council agreed to replace the 22 bins with larger ones at a cost of more than £23,000.

But the then Deputy Mayor David Eggleton said this would be a waste of money and the original 16 cast iron bins would have a much longer lifetime if they were properly maintained.

The council’s town and community committee ignored his advice and Councillor Eggleton resigned from the ruling Henley Residents’ Group and now sits as an independent member of the council.

Now the council has made a U-turn and agreed to refurbish the bins in-house at a cost of £3,870.

Cllr Eggleton said he was “very pleased” with the decision.

He said: “First and foremost, I’m here to represent the people of Henley, so if there is anything that I feel is not suitable or will cost a lot of money I will say something.

“I would say that they got this wrong. I understand that things eventually need to be replaced and don’t last forever, but the cast iron in these bins will never wear out and that’s why that material is used.

“The Victorians built cast iron things that are still standing today. Everything needs to be looked after and if they are maintained properly they will last longer. These bins have not been maintained over the years.”

At a full council meeting in February, a five-member motion to overturn this decision was presented by Councillors Eggleton and opposition Conservative councillors Will Hamilton, Ian Clark and Laurence Plant and independent Conservative Lorraine Hillier,

The council decided not to take any action until an investigation into the cost and feasibility had been carried out.

Quotes for refurbishing the bins were submitted by two companies and ranged from £7,560 to £16,650.

At the same time two council staff carried out trial repairs to determine the likely cost, which came in at £3,870.

As four bins were used in the trial, only 18 now require work and it will include the provision of new galvanised steel liners.

Although the work undertaken in-house was not to the same standard as the private companies, this was said to be only noticeable on very close inspection.

The powder coating used by the companies was likely to be more durable but the council said hand painting would be sufficient and easy to touch up as necessary.

Town clerk Sherdian Jacklin-Edward said: “Following public feedback and extensive debate among councillors, we undertook some further investigation. The results were illuminating. Although one of the contractors recommended to us was unable to complete the work, we undertook a thorough review of other options.

“We discovered that, although powder coating promised a professional finish, given the age of our stock, hand painting would offer us more durable results.

“These findings formed the basis of our recommendations to the town and community committee and I am pleased that they resolved to opt for the in-house refurbishment of our heritage bins.

“The maintenance, upkeep and replacement of street furniture and public amenities does involve money and resources.

“Replacement costs for items like these are significant. We hope that the agreed measures will further extend the life of our heritage bins.”

Cllr Eggleton, a self-employed waste contractor, said the corrosion of bins during winter caused by salt from gritters would not be as bad if they were washed down regularly.

He said: “A bit of proper maintenance is all they need. They are in a bad state but so are the lampposts. These things need to be constantly monitored.

“We need a town maintenance person that can go around doing these sorts of things, so they are on it straight away. Everything has long-term maintenance attached to it, whether it is bins or planting trees.

“The park services team do an amazing job and I just think we need to have that with some of our street furniture. You would think you wouldn’t have to mention that — it’s just common sense. If you put something in, you have to look after it.”

• What do you think? Write to: Letters, Henley Standard, Caxton House, 1 Station Road, Henley or email letters

@henleystandard.co.uk