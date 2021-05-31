Bin lorry drivers shortage

DRIVERS are needed urgently to help overcome disruption to household waste collections.

South Oxfordshire District Council’s waste contractor Biffa is facing staff shortages, partly due to the covid restrictions.

Some staff decided to become delivery drivers during the course of the pandemic.

The council is appealing for qualified drivers of heavy goods vehicles to make contact to help minimise delays to collections.

Biffa is currently asking its staff to work at weekends but says this is not sustainable in the long term financially and is inconvenient for residents.

Councillor David Rouane, cabinet member for housing and the environment, said: “The past year has been tough on our waste collection crews and they’re having to work extra hard at the moment due to the national shortage of HGV drivers.

“Over the past year, they’ve already had to contend with staff shortages due to the pandemic and an increased workload with more people working from home and so many of us generating extra online delivery packaging.

“Please do be patient with them on the rare occasion they’re not able to get to you on your collection day and do please spread the word that we need HGV drivers to come forward and apply.”

If you are interested in applying, call 01865 409570 or email francis.drew

@biffa.co.uk