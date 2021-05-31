Business owners split on one waste contractor idea

BUSINESS owners were divided on the idea of having one contractor to collect waste from them all.

Millie Jeans, who runs Drifters coffee shop in Duke Street with her fiancée Talia Maguire, was in favour.

She said: “If all businesses are working with one company then there would be no confusion as to when to put rubbish out. Everyone would have the same recycling day and time. If everyone was signed up then we could perhaps get a good price for it as we pay so much money for our waste to be taken away.

“Due to our insurance, we can’t keep waste inside overnight so we have to put it outdoors the night before and we don’t like doing that as it does look untidy but we have no option.”

Nuno Rosado, who runs The Square restaurant in Market Place and Al Forno in Reading Road, said he had used Grundon for 30 years.

He said: “I do think it is a good idea, particularly if it means we can get collections done earlier in the summer when stuff is left outside in the warm. If you reduce the amount of trucks in the town that can only be a good thing.”

But Matthew Stone, co-founder of chocolatier Gorvett & Stone in Duke Street, said: “I am sceptical even though I can see the benefits because I don’t think it can work with the mix of national and independent shops that will have their own contractors.

“I would love to have one van come round once a day at the exact time that it is supposed to and not have rubbish outside and blowing around but that takes one phone call or an email to sort out. The current situation is that if collections are supposed to happen at 5am, which is before we get here, we put the rubbish out overnight but if they come at 11am or noon, it could be waiting outside for 12 or 14 hours.”

Lorraine Hillier, owner of the Hot Gossip coffee house in Reading Road, who is also a town councillor, said: “In a perfect world it would be very nice to have one contractor but the reality is we are free to choose which contractor we want and you build a relationship with them.

“I have used Grundon in the past but I have chosen to go with someone else this time. You can’t suddenly get rid of them either because you are tied into a contract, usually two years minimum. In terms of collecting it, hospitality is very different to retail so there is a logistical problem. My waste is left in the porch so it doesn’t go on to the street and at the moment I am loathe to change the way it operates because it suits me.

“I do agree that the environment should come first but a change such as this would not happen overnight and people will still want to get the best possible deal and businesses will choose what’s best for them.”

Laurence Morris, owner of Laurence Menswear in Duke Street, said: “I am a firm believer in having a choice but I would say that you will not please everybody with regards to a collection time. Some people will think the morning is better and some will say the evening. For one contractor to come up with a time to suit everybody is asking a lot.

“Also if there is one contractor, who will be negotiating with them and will the details be gone through thoroughly?”