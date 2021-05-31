Trade waste revamp plan

A MAJOR shake-up of commercial waste collection in Henley is being proposed to help tackle climate change.

Businesses in the town centre currently employ about 10 different contractors but now one company is bidding to take on all collections.

Grundon has produced a waste management strategy which it says would reduce the number of bin lorries coming into the town and would boost the amount of recycling.

It says that unsightly piles of rubbish would no longer be left on the streets for long periods as businesses would have a two-hour collection window.

The company, which is based in Ewelme, is also proposing setting up waste bin compounds around the town which would eventually mean that there would no need for sacks outside shops and offices.

These could be used by residents and businesses and would be card-operated to discourage fly-tipping.

The Grundon report says: “Henley town centre businesses have their waste collected by approximately 10 waste management companies. Collections are uncoordinated with vehicles attending daily to collect from all or some establishments.

“Waste streams vary by business type but include residual waste (non-recyclable), recyclables and cardboard and food and glass and are collected by separate vehicles.

“This equates to 40 different vehicle movements per day, not including collections made by South Oxfordshire District Council for street cleansing and domestic collections.

“Many of these vehicles are based outside the region, travelling from London, Berkshire, Hampshire and further afield.

“Waste streams are collected in a range of containers, predominantly sacks and wheeled bins, with a broad collection window. These sacks and containers can be left on the street for long periods, including overnight and this constitutes a significant public health hazard.

“Waste left on streets gets blown about in inclement weather, which impacts the visual aesthetic of the town and causes a nuisance to pedestrians.”

Grundon proposes to collect general waste from Monday to Saturday, mixed recycling, cardboard, food and glass on Monday, Wednesday and Friday and paper cups on Tuesday.

The company says its proposal would need to be enforced by the town council and suggests employing an officer to ensure the rules are being followed.

The report was commissioned by former mayor Barry Wood and town councillors David Eggleton and Will Hamilton, who organised the Henley Wombles litter-picking initiative.

Mr Wood said he first became aware of waste collection problems when advising the owners of the new Bijan’s Kitchen restaurant in Market Place. He said: “We have a fragmented system of waste collection not fit for the 21st century and not robust against the coronavirus pandemic or pests.

“What we need is one contractor for commercial waste in the town.

“We have got all these heavy goods vehicles coming in which would be fewer if there was just the one contractor.

“Leaving rubbish on the pavements is technically fly-tipping and we are a tourism town. We are condoning littering and rubbish being left overnight where kids coming out of the pubs can throw it around to their heart’s content.

“The rubbish is staining our highly prized and expensive York stone, which I helped put in, and it is a disgrace.

“I want to introduce a system that we can market to tourists, saying we are the best in Oxfordshire in terms of commercial waste collection.

“There is a great deal of correlation between rubbish collection and how a town looks and crime. It is looking pretty grotty but if we become switched on we can improve it.”

Mr Wood, who was mayor in 2007, supports the idea of the bin compounds, which would be built of brick with wooden cladding and cost between £30,000 and £55,000. Each one could store 44 1,100 litre containers.

One of the proposed sites for a compound is Tuns Lane, which currently houses commercial and residential bins for businesses and residents in Duke Street.

Mr Wood said: “I am very keen on having these collecting sites.

“Tuns Lane is a disgrace — you have all these contractors with different coloured bins. When we went on a tour of the town with Grundon we came across the new mews shops at Gardiner Place and at the back of these they have built collection zones and locked sheds, which is what we want to replicate.”

He said the town council should use money from developer contributions to pay for the compounds because they would be a town amenity.

Mr Wood said there should be a meeting between the council, businesses and residents to discuss the Grundon proposals.

“The report was done free of charge and with no obligation on either side and is, in our view, the answer for the next three years,” he said. “Then we want to build on it. Once we have the one contractor we can then negotiate further because we want there to be an advantage for the shops.

“We will take this report to the town council and South Oxfordshire District Council and try to impress on them that something needs to be done. You can’t expect 110 shops to

co-ordinate themselves, it needs organising.

“I am convinced by the idea and it would make us stronger as a community, especially if the price is right. The more shops that come on board, the better the deal, I’m sure.”

Councillor Eggleton, a self-employed waste contractor, said: “It has got to be better having one company coming in once or twice a day rather than having lots of different ones with large lorries coming in.

“If we can unite with one company it is better for this town and the environment. You are also dealing with one company so everyone knows who it is.”

Cllr Eggleton said that some businesses might be tied into deals of one or two years with other contractors, adding: “Those people may have to pay a fee to come out early or they could wait until the contract runs out before moving across.

“This isn’t something that will happen overnight but the sooner we do it the sooner it can work. The report shows that it can work and I would like to see the town council get behind it as we all want the town to look smarter and be more eco-friendly.”

Councillor Hamilton said the issue of waste collection was long-standing.

He continued: “It was clear that we needed to have a plan and Grundon are experts so I asked for some help to solve the problems and future-proof it so that we are recycling more and dealing with the waste in the right way.

“We have 10 HGVs coming into town at night to collect commercial waste and if you get rid of those, people can sleep and it would also solve the problem of Tuns Lane.

“It will still be the choice of businesses which contractor they go with but if Grundon can offer preferential rates, hopefully we can get to a critical mass.

“If the town council can appoint a preferred operator then we can have a better solution for the whole town. This is a long-term approach but this report gets the ball rolling.”

Mayor Sarah Miller welcomed the proposal.

She said: “If you can reduce pollution and, in particular, reduce HGVs coming into the town, then it is an absolute win/win.

“It is a sensible idea to have all the businesses using one company. It is something we have thought about before but waste collection is something that the businesses source themselves. If a new process can be introduced and it’s doable, then I would support it.”

Stefan Gawrysiak, a town, district and county councillor, agreed.

He said: “I absolutely welcome Grundon becoming our prime company to remove waste and I would encourage all businesses, provided that what they are being offered is competitive, to sign up with them.”

He pointed out that some chain stores might not be able to switch companies as this would be a head office decision, although he hoped this could be overcome.

Councillor Gawrysiak said: “We are governed by legislation which means businesses have the freedom to operate how they want and there is nothing that the town and district council can do to force a business to go with a particular operative.”

He said the issue could be discussed at the regular meeting of the retailers’ forum.

David Dickie, of Clean Air for Henley, said: “If we reduce the number of HGV movements in the town, it is good news.

“When we did our traffic surveys, aggregate and rubbish lorries were the two most frequent.”

Lynne Lambourne, an environmental campaigner from Peppard, said: “One overall company would make total sense so we would all know where we were as long as it takes recycling really seriously and helps the shops and cafés and everyone else to do that and doesn’t make it difficult.

“But commercial waste is only part of it. We need to better educate people in Henley and those who come here to use things like reusable coffee cups and to create less waste because that is how we start to solve our problems.”

In 2017, the town council was ordered to pay £8,256 for a bespoke environmental permit after it was found to be storing waste from Henley retailers illegally at its depot near Tesco, off Reading Road.

In 2014, contractors Biffa and Grundon agreed to switch from early morning collections to 5pm on weekdays following a campaign by Cllr Gawrysiak and former mayor Pam Phillips.

