Waste survey

OXFORDSHIRE County Council is asking for residents’ views of its household waste and recycling centres, including the one at Oakley Wood, near Benson.

It says some of the sites are nearing capacity and, as the county’s population grows, it wants to ensure the facilities remain affordable and help residents manage their waste in the most environmentally friendly way.

To have your say, visit https://letstalk.oxfordshire.

gov.uk/lets-talk-waste-and-recycling-2021