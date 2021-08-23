No service

Monday, 23 August 2021

COLLECTIONS of green waste in Caversham, Emmer Green and the rest of Reading have been suspended until at least the end of next week.

The service was halted on July 19 due to staff shortages caused by some being off work with covid symptoms.

Reading Borough Council says residents who subscribe to the green waste collection service will have their subscription extended to cover lost weeks.

