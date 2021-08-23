No service

A SURVEY to gauge the speeding problem on ... [more]
Monday, 23 August 2021
COLLECTIONS of green waste in Caversham, Emmer Green and the rest of Reading have been suspended until at least the end of next week.
The service was halted on July 19 due to staff shortages caused by some being off work with covid symptoms.
Reading Borough Council says residents who subscribe to the green waste collection service will have their subscription extended to cover lost weeks.
23 August 2021
