Brown bin collections to resume in October

GARDEN waste collections in South Oxfordshire will restart next month.

The paid-for service, which is run by Biffa for the district council, will resume from Monday October 4, initially with collections every four weeks rather than fortnightly.

Collections have been suspended for several weeks due to a shortage of drivers caused by staff having to isolate because of coronavirus.

The council has prioritised other collections, such as food waste and recycling, while Biffa drivers have worked weekends to catch up but the company said this was not sustainable.

A temporary arrangement has now been reached for garden waste collections that requires fewer drivers.

As collections will temporarily be every four weeks, customers can leave out twice as much garden waste as normal.

The brown bins will be emptied on your normal day of the week.

This arrangement will be reviewed at the end of the month, when it will be decided if the full service can resume as normal.

To make up for the lost collections, the council is extending customers’ current subscriptions by three months, which will delay the collection of direct debit payments by the same period.

Food waste collections have continued to take place weekly and recycling and rubbish collections have continued fortnightly as normal.

More than 50,000 letters and emails have been sent to customers across South Oxfordshire and neighbouring Vale of White Horse district to explain the new arrangements, along with a copy of the new temporary timetable.

Any residents who do not want to renew their subscription will continue to receive garden waste collections for three months after the subscription was originally due to end.

Councillor David Rouane, cabinet member housing and environment, said: “We want to thank our garden waste customers once again for their patience and understanding and apologise once again for the disruption.

“We believe that the temporary arrangement is a good way of getting the garden waste service up and running sooner rather than later, while Biffa continues to look for ways to address its driver shortage.

“The decision to suspend garden waste collections was difficult but I think it was right to protect the other household collections from disruption, especially food waste.

“I’m happy we’re able to make it up to our customers by extending their subscriptions by three months so that no one will be out of pocket.”

For more information, visit southoxon.gov.uk/garden

wastecollectionchanges

• An extraordinary meeting to discuss the garden waste collection service will still take place today (Friday) at 2pm via Microsoft Teams.