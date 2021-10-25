Monday, 25 October 2021

Tip closure

THE Oakley Wood household waste recycling centres will be closed for two days next month.

Oxfordshire County Council, which runs the facility near Crowmarsh Gifford, says this is to enable deep cleaning to be carried out.

The closure days are Tuesday and Wednesday, November 16 and 17.

