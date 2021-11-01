Monday, 01 November 2021

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Waste views

RESIDENTS of Wargrave and Charvil are being asked their views on waste and recycling services.

Wokingham Borough Council, which aims to increase its recycling rate from 55 per cent to 70 per cent by 2030, wants to know what improvements could be made before its contract with Veolia expires in 2026.

For more information, visit bit.ly/3BZ1x00

More News:

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33