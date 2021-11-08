Glass spill

BEACONS could be installed in Wargrave to mark ... [more]
Monday, 08 November 2021
A LARGE quantity of glass was spilled on to a busy Henley street.
Contractors working on behalf of Simply Waste Solutions were loading up waste outside the Bull on Bell Street pub at about 9.10am on Monday when it happened.
The lorry was driven off without the glass being cleared up.
08 November 2021
