Cut down your food waste

RESIDENTS of Southern Oxfordshire are being urged to reduce their food waste.

The plea from the district council was made as Christmas approaches when waste increases.

The council, which is responsible for waste collection, says that last December residents put around 246 tonnes of food into their black bins, emitting nearly 150 tonnes of carbon dioxide equivalent into the atmosphere as well as wasting valuable resources and their own money.

If that had gone to anaerobic digestion it would have saved about 52 tonnes of carbon dioxide equivalent being emitted into the atmosphere.

If it had been turned into energy, it would have been enough to power 384 fridge freezers for a year.

The council is urging residents to do their bit by reducing their food waste and to make sure it goes into the right bin.

Cllr Sue Cooper, cabinet member for environment, climate change and nature recovery, said: “When people throw food out, it’s not just food that is going to waste, it’s all the resources which went into making it.

“It’s like leaving the lights on when you are not in a room or leaving the car engine running when you are not driving.

“It’s wasting resources and energy and money.

“By not using food bins residents are making a bad situation worse by actively putting emissions into the atmosphere.”

• Carbon dioxide equivalent (CO2e) is a measure used to compare the emissions from various greenhouse gases based on their global warming potential.