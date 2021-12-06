Waste dumped

A CHRISTMAS celebration will take place in Goring ... [more]
Monday, 06 December 2021
A LARGE pile of household waste was found dumped on Sheepways Lane, near Mapledurham, on Tuesday.
It included laminate flooring, a carpet and general waste and blocked an entrance gate to a field.
South Oxfordshire District Council, the waste authority, is to investigate.
06 December 2021
