Free liners

Monday, 20 December 2021

RESIDENTS of Oxfordshire are being offered free rolls of food waste caddy liners to help them deal with the waste generated over the festive period.

These are available from libraries.

Oxfordshire County Council estimates that the food waste thrown away in general rubbish bins that could have been recycled costs it more than £2 million extra a year in disposal costs.

