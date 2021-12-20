Free liners

Man who killed mother cleared of murder due to his insanity
A MAN who killed his mother because he was ... [more]
Monday, 20 December 2021
RESIDENTS of Oxfordshire are being offered free rolls of food waste caddy liners to help them deal with the waste generated over the festive period.
These are available from libraries.
Oxfordshire County Council estimates that the food waste thrown away in general rubbish bins that could have been recycled costs it more than £2 million extra a year in disposal costs.
20 December 2021
More News:
Man who killed mother cleared of murder due to his insanity
A MAN who killed his mother because he was ... [more]
School raises £4,000 as village hall craft fair returns
ABOUT 600 people attended the Goring Craft Fair. ... [more]
POLL: Have your say