Monday, 20 December 2021

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Bin service suspended

Bin service suspended

THE garden waste collection service in Reading has been suspended again.

Reading Borough Council says this is due to pressure on the workforce caused by the impact of covid-19 and will help protect residual waste, recycling and food waste collections over the Christmas period. It hopes to resume the service from Monday, January 10.

This is the second time this year the service has been suspended but subscribers will be given a two-week extension to their collection period next year.

More News:

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33