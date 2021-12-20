Bin service suspended

Man who killed mother cleared of murder due to his insanity
A MAN who killed his mother because he was ... [more]
Monday, 20 December 2021
THE garden waste collection service in Reading has been suspended again.
Reading Borough Council says this is due to pressure on the workforce caused by the impact of covid-19 and will help protect residual waste, recycling and food waste collections over the Christmas period. It hopes to resume the service from Monday, January 10.
This is the second time this year the service has been suspended but subscribers will be given a two-week extension to their collection period next year.
20 December 2021
More News:
School raises £4,000 as village hall craft fair returns
ABOUT 600 people attended the Goring Craft Fair. ... [more]
