Top county for recycling

OXFORDSHIRE County Council has been named the best performing waste disposal authority in England for the eighth year in a row.

In 2020-21, residents recycled, reused or composted 59.5 per cent of their household waste, an increase on the previous year’s figure of 58.8 per cent, according to government figures.

Councillor Pete Sudbury, cabinet member for climate change and environment, said: “This is a really solid achievement and I want to thank the people of Oxfordshire and our waste management teams for all the work they have done to make this happen.

“The continuing covid-19 pandemic has made it another very difficult year for everyone, so we appreciate the effort that has gone into keeping our recycling rates so high.

“The people of Oxfordshire understand the importance of local action when it comes to climate change and this is a great place to start.”

The total amount of household waste produced in Oxfordshire was 310,479 tonnes, of which 186,052 tonnes were reused, recycled and composted.

South Oxfordshire District Council was second for kerbside collections.

The Oxfordshire Resources and Waste Partnership, which is made up of the district, city and county councils, is aiming to increase its recycling rate to 70 per cent by 2030.