Fly-tipped

AN exhibition of works by artist Eleanor Short is ... [more]
Monday, 18 July 2022
PILES of household waste was dumped in a country lane near Shiplake on Monday last week.
A chest of drawers, several bicycles and old clothes were among the rubbish.
South Oxfordshire District Council cleared the site and is now investigating to to find who was responsible.
18 July 2022
More News:
Couple create wild flower meadow in rented field
A WILD FLOWER meadow has been created near ... [more]
POLL: Have your say