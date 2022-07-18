Monday, 18 July 2022

Fly-tipped

PILES of household waste was dumped in a country lane near Shiplake on Monday last week.

A chest of drawers, several bicycles and old clothes were among the rubbish.

South Oxfordshire District Council cleared the site and is now investigating to to find who was responsible.

