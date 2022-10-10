Bin collection change

ABOUT 700 households in Henley and Bix are to have their food waste collected on a different day of the week.

This is part of wider changes to bin collections across South Oxfordshire which come into force on Monday to make them more efficient and environmentally friendly.

About 20,000 customers, less than 20 per cent, will be affected and waste contractor Biffa has written to them detailing the changes.

Affected households will have one of either a different bin day, a week change where rubbish and recycling swap but the bin day stays the same or a new bin day and week change.

South Oxfordshire District Council, the waste authority, has set up a dedicated web page containing more information about the changes.

It says residents will be able to type in their postcode to find out if their collection details will be changing and, if so, how this will affect them.

For more information, visit www.southoxon.gov.uk/

collectionchanges