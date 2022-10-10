Monday, 10 October 2022

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

10 October 2022

Bin collection change

Bin collection change

ABOUT 700 households in Henley and Bix are to have their food waste collected on a different day of the week.

This is part of wider changes to bin collections across South Oxfordshire which come into force on Monday to make them more efficient and environmentally friendly.

About 20,000 customers, less than 20 per cent, will be affected and waste contractor Biffa has written to them detailing the changes.

Affected households will have one of either a different bin day, a week change where rubbish and recycling swap but the bin day stays the same or a new bin day and week change.

South Oxfordshire District Council, the waste authority, has set up a dedicated web page containing more information about the changes.

It says residents will be able to type in their postcode to find out if their collection details will be changing and, if so, how this will affect them.

For more information, visit www.southoxon.gov.uk/
collectionchanges 

10 October 2022

More News:

Garden talk

ANGELA O’CONNELL will give a talk called “The ... [more]

 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33