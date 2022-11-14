Heritage bins ‘okay’

THE heritage bins in Henley will not have their liners replaced after an investigation found nothing wrong with them.

Henley Town Council, which owns 27 green heritage bins, carried out a survey which found that 23 liners were corroded.

It was suggested the liners were replaced or repaired. The replacement cost would have been at least £920 but South Oxfordshire District Council, the waste authority, and Biffa, its contractor, have now said there is no issue with the liners.

They said that the liners should only be replaced if bin bags snagged on them but this was not the case. Councillor David Eggleton questioned whether anyone had been out to check the bins in person.

Speaking at a meeting of the town council’s town and community committee, he said: “I have done two surveys with two town managers and been out and measured the bins to see which liners need replacing.

“I haven’t seen any report saying whether these bins are fit for purpose.

“I know some of the bins are oval now, not round. When they become oval they tend to break and split down the seam so they would become jagged so they would need replacing.

“The person who used to empty the bins told me quite a few needed replacing.”

Town clerk Sheridan Jacklin-Edward said the Biffa operative who empties the bins had said they were fine.

Councillor Will Hamilton said: “I just want bins that are fit for purpose. We were told last time that a bin review was taking place and that was more than a year and a half ago.”

Councillor Glen Lambert, who chaired the meeting, replied: “Biffa says our bins are currently fine. That’s what they’re saying and they work with them closely.”

Cllr Eggleton repeated that he didn’t think someome from Biffa had checked every bin. Councillor Ken Arlett said all the bins should have been replaced years ago.

He said: “We should have kept the other ones for spares but we didn’t do that and we are where we are.

“All I would suggest now is that we make sure that the locks work because otherwise people open them and put their bags in there.

“I would ask Biffa if they did check all the bin liners.

“The bin liners are quite simple, the problem was there is a bolt sitting at the bottom of the bins, the inserts sit on that and eventually the bottom gives way.

“You need a bin that doesn’t sit on the bolt and you need the lock.

“I don’t agree with the recommendation to do nothing unless Biffa can assure us that all the inserts and the locks are working.”

Mr Jacklin-Edward replied: “On the liners, again, we have spoken to Biffa and the operative who goes around literally to every bin and empties every bin and he said there is not a problem. If they are saying there is no problem then I would really strongly suggest we go with their recommendation.”

The committee agreed that the bin liners are not repaired or replaced unless sanctioned by the district council or Biffa.