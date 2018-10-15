Town wins silver in bloom contest after three-year break

WATLINGTON won silver in this year’s Thames and Chilterns in Bloom competition.

It was the first time in three years that the town had entered the contest and it was runner-up in the best large village category.

Watlington in Bloom was also given a joint award with Kidlington for conservation and wildlife.

Terry Jackson and her husband Keith, who run Watlington in Bloom, were presented with a certificate at a ceremony in Woodley.

Mrs Jackson said: “We have been out of it for a few years so I guess there was catch-up work to do. I had hoped we’d done enough.”

The judges visited the town in July and were shown planters at the town hall, hanging baskets in the High Street, the Paddock gardens, the new Cuxham Road triangle area and Watlington Hill.

Mrs Jackson said: “They said there was no sign of litter at all and that’s a positive as we have been working quite hard on that.”

The judges praised a herb garden created this year at Ted’s playground in the Paddock, a green space behind Old School Place, the town’s war memorial where there is planting and the newly refurbished public toilets in Church Street.

Bloom volunteers also painted flowers on the hoarding surrounding DG Homecare in High Street, which is currently being repaired following a fire in April last year.

Mrs Jackson added: “We were most happy with the conservation and wildlife joint award.

“They commented on the lovely Watlington Hill as an open space and they liked Watlington Environment Group’s work with the watercourses project.

“It works in partnership with the Environment Agency, the River Thames Conservation Board and the Wild Trout Trust to improve the health and water flow of the stream, particularly to encourage brown trout. I do have an environmental ethos — we have only perennial planting and we try to garden sustainably and don’t use peat, for example.”

She said there were areas the judges couldn’t be taken, such as that near St Leonard’s Church hall, off Pyrton Lane, which Mrs Jackson said was “scruffy”.

She thanked resident and volunteer co-ordinator Jenny Wilkinsonm, who has been organising a task force which meets on the first Sunday of the month to tidy up the town.

She added: “I’d like to thank everybody who has helped us — it was particularly hard in 30 degree heat.”

Mrs Jackson said she hoped to enter the town in the competition again next year.