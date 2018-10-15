Autumn walks

TWO walks will take place in Watlington in aid of the Poppy Appeal.

Watlington North will be held next Saturday (October 20) and will take in pubs, the chapel, the Shirburn Estate and Saxon trackways, Love Lane, the Elizabethan workhouse and Edward III’s castle.

Watlington South will take place on the following day and will cover areas including Catholicism in Watlington, Watcombe as a manor and the 1840 school that is not quite hidden.

Both walks start at the town hall at 2pm and cost £4. No booking is required.