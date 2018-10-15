THE Watlington art exhibition will take place this weekend.

The 29th annual show will be held at the town’s primary school in Love Lane tomorrow (Saturday) from 10am to 5pm and on Sunday from 11am to 3pm.

Exhibitors will include Richard Bull, whose work has adorned singles and albums by artists including Blur and Jamiroquai.

A percentage of each sale will go to the school’s parent-teacher association. Admission is £1 for adults and free for under-16s.