Art of every kind on sale at show

HUNDREDS of people visited the 29th annual Watlington art show.

About 400 pieces of art, including watercolours, oils, ceramics, photographs and jewellery, were on display at Watlington Primary School over the weekend.

Art workshops were run by Adrian Brooks, who creates intricate models with paint, papier-mâché, puppets and lighting.

Fiona May, a member of the organising committee and the school’s parent-teacher association, said: “There was a nice, buzzy atmosphere despite the fact that the weather was disgusting. The show has become quite a thing and I think that’s why it draws in numbers — people know there’s a good standard on display and it builds year on year.

“We tried to make sure the price points were very varied with very established artists at the higher end and some affordable pieces too.

“If you wanted to invest in a piece you could but if you wanted to buy something for the kitchen which was more affordable you could do that too. The takings definitely far exceeded last year.”