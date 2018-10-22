Macmillan fundraisers stage their last coffee morning

A COFFEE morning in Watlington raised £630 for Macmillan Cancer Support.

It was organised by the charity’s Chilterns group and was its final fund-raiser as a committee before disbanding after eight years. The group has raised more than £15,000 for Macmillan over the years.

The event was held at the Watlington Club in the High Street. There were stalls selling jewellery, Christmas decorations, cards and perfume while Chalgrove Flower Club ran a raffle to raise funds.

Members of the group also sold refreshments and slices of cake donated by the Handmade Cake Company in Maidenhead.

Chairwoman Stephanie Craddock said: “It went much better than we thought it would because it was absolutely tiddling it down with rain. At about 10am we looked at each other and thought ‘nothing’s going to happen here’ but around 11am people started pouring in.

“We’re delighted and all credit to the locals for coming out and for the stallholders for coming.

“We have now disbanded as a group. I’m looking to move away from Watlington and the others are on other committees doing various things. We thought the time was right and it has probably run its course.

“We’ll probably just do the normal coffee morning as a one-off for Macmillan but certainly not the four events a year we did.

“We will all stay friends as we gelled from the start and have been a good team. It would be nice if a few youngsters stepped forward and took it on.”