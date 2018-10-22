Empty property could be re-used to help library

AN uninhabitable building in Watlington has finally been taken over by the parish council after years of wrangling.

The council has agreed to become the sole trustee of the Charlotte Coxe Trust, which oversees the building at No 33 High Street and the town’s library next door.

Both properties were left to Oxfordshire County Council in 1949 by Charlotte Coxe, who founded the library, for the benefit of the people of Watlington.

No 33 has not been occupied since Age Concern moved out in 2009 and needs significant work to make it habitable again.

The parish council wanted to find a use for it that would fulfil Mrs Coxe’s wishes and spent more than two-and-a-half years negotiating the transfer of ownership with the county council.

Now the Friends of Watlington Library, which was formed after a successful campaign to stop the county council closing the library in the late Nineties, hopes to make use of the property to raise money needed to continue paying the salary of one of the librarians.

Former parish councillor Nick Hancock, a member of the Friends group, appealed to a meeting of the parish council last week for support for the idea.

He said county councillors now wanted to transfer control of the trust because “they realise, quite rightly, they don’t have the resources or the money to manage it adequately”.

He said this was good news, adding: “In reality, when Watlington takes over the management of the trust, the worst case scenario is it staying exactly as it is now.”

Mr Hancock said: “In the last few years we have lost the last remaining bank, the post office and, unfortunately, the hardware store.

“That’s the bad news, if you like. The good news is the enthusiasm, support and commitment from within the Watlington community.”

He said that about 1,500 visits a month were made to the library by Watlington residents and each year more than 22,000 items were borrowed. The library also catered for Watlington Primary School and the Rainbow Corner Day Nursery as well as hosting an adult reading group, family history group, IT help sessions and a book club.

Mr Hancock said the parish council would now have the power to bring No 33 back into use, adding: “If we have the power we can determine whether this is going to be a success.

“We have to try, we have to have faith in ourselves and we have to be true to the legacy of the Charlotte Coxe Trust. I’d like for this to be completed in this current financial year, otherwise we may be into the land of the unknown.”

The council agreed to instruct its solictors to ask the county council to proceed with the transfer of the sole trusteeship.

• The library was extended in 2009 at a cost of £700,000.