School quiz

Village fire station set to avoid closure until August
WARGRAVE fire station is set to avoid closure for ... [more]
Monday, 29 October 2018
THE Friends of Icknield will hold a quiz night at the college on November 24.
Tables for up to eight
people will be available but smaller groups or individuals can team up.
There will be a cash bar and nibbles.
For tickets (£7.50) email friendsoficcpta@gmail.com
29 October 2018
More News:
Village fire station set to avoid closure until August
WARGRAVE fire station is set to avoid closure for ... [more]
‘Uncle Mick’ retires from oldest shop in the village
A SHOPKEEPER in Sonning Common has retired after ... [more]
TV presenter swaps property hunting for river punting
TELEVISION presenter Jonnie Irwin spent a day ... [more]
POLL: Have your say