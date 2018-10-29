Nursery quiz

Village fire station set to avoid closure until August
WARGRAVE fire station is set to avoid closure for ... [more]
Monday, 29 October 2018
THE Rainbow Corner Day Nursery will hold a quiz at the Watlington Club on November 16 at 8pm.
Tickets are available from the nursery, which is based at the Anne Brown Centre in Love Lane.
29 October 2018
