Chest secret

Monday, 29 October 2018
DEREK LESTER will give a talk called “The mystery of the Watlington chest” about the Battle of Chalgrove at a meeting of the Friends of Watlington Library in the library on Thursday, November 8 at 8pm.
Tickets cost £10 and are available from the Granary deli or by calling the library on (01491) 612241.
