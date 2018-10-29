Parish council backs plan for 183 homes at pig farm

PLANS for 183 new homes at a pig farm in Watlington have been backed by the parish council.

Archstone and Bloor Homes have applied for permission to redevelop the land between the B4009 Britwell Road and the B480 Cuxham Road.

The site is the largest in the Watlington neighbourhood plan, where it is earmarked for 140 homes.

The council’s planning committee supported the application subject to a number of conditions, including that the companies’ section of the proposed Watlington bypass be completed at the same time as the first phase of the development. It said the developers should also secure agreement with South Oxfordshire District Council on:

• A scheme for improving connectivity between the site, the town and the countryside.

• A landscaping scheme, including the types of fencing proposed.

• Traffic mitigation measures.

• The conservation and enhancement of the stream.

• A lighting scheme.

• A planting scheme.

The committee said the parish council should be consulted on all these conditions and on the proposals for a traffic management plan during the construction period.

It said: “Routes through the town centre should not be used for construction traffic and there are concerns about the impact on Cuxham if the B480 is used.

“Further discussions are also needed with Oxfordshire County Council regarding the junction of the edge road [bypass] with Britwell Road in order to reduce the impact on local residents as far as possible, both in the short and longer term.

“The aim of Watlington Parish Council remains to achieve the completion of the full edge road before the construction of new dwellings.”

The developers have made revisions to the Britwell Road junction to replace the realigned road with a T-junction and remove the secondary vehicular access via Cuxham Road/industrial estate.

They have also proposed changes to the bypass to meet the county council’s standards, including the removal of private drive accesses and improving the relationship of the new homes to the road.