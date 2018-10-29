Councillor holds party

A MEMBER of Watlington Parish Council is to hold an “end of term” party before the whole council comes up for election in May.

Councillor Tony Williamson, who joined the council in 1989 and was chairman for six years, will hold the celebration in his garden.

He was one of the original members of Oxfordshire County Council. when it was set up in 1973 and represented Labour in various seats in Oxford for 15 years.

He was also an Oxford city councillor and was the city’s Lord Mayor in 1982/3.

Last year he was made an honorary alderman by the county council.