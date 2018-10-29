Councillor holds party

Village fire station set to avoid closure until August
WARGRAVE fire station is set to avoid closure for ... [more]
Monday, 29 October 2018
A MEMBER of Watlington Parish Council is to hold an “end of term” party before the whole council comes up for election in May.
Councillor Tony Williamson, who joined the council in 1989 and was chairman for six years, will hold the celebration in his garden.
He was one of the original members of Oxfordshire County Council. when it was set up in 1973 and represented Labour in various seats in Oxford for 15 years.
He was also an Oxford city councillor and was the city’s Lord Mayor in 1982/3.
Last year he was made an honorary alderman by the county council.
29 October 2018
More News:
Village fire station set to avoid closure until August
WARGRAVE fire station is set to avoid closure for ... [more]
‘Uncle Mick’ retires from oldest shop in the village
A SHOPKEEPER in Sonning Common has retired after ... [more]
TV presenter swaps property hunting for river punting
TELEVISION presenter Jonnie Irwin spent a day ... [more]
POLL: Have your say