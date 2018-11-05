Monday, 05 November 2018

Christmas fair date

WATLINGTON Hospital Charitable Trust’s Christmas fair will be held at the Oxfordshire Golf Hotel and Spa at Milton Common, near Thame, on Thursday, November 15  from 9.30am to 3pm.

There will be stalls selling Christmas gifts including cashmere sweaters, stationery, children’s stocking fillers, bargain books and home-made Christmas cakes.

The fair is the biggest fund-raising event for the trust and all money raised goes directly to supporting residents of the nursing home in Hill Road. 

Previous fairs have helped to finance the provision of a vegetable garden, televisions in bedrooms, a minibus and running costs. 

This year some of the money will go towards plans for 12 flats for care staff on land owned by the trust next to Hill Road.

The trust is also planning to contribute to the cost of mobile air conditioning units for the home and a sensory unit.

