Photographer tells story of town alloments in pictures

A PHOTOGRAPHER is staging an exhibition showcasing Watlington’s allotments.

Dee Robinson spent two years photographing allotment holders and their produce and sheds at the site off Love Lane.

Now she is displaying almost 40 black and white photographs in her exhibition, called Digs Sows Eats, at the Granary café in High Street.

Mrs Robinson, who lives in High Street with her husband Peter, came up with the idea after walking past the allotments in November 2016 and seeing some interesting-looking mounds designed for hedgehogs to hibernate in.

She said: “They could almost have been Native American offerings because they had shells and things on top of them. I thought ‘that could be really interesting’ and once something sparks your interest it’s always good to investigate it.”

She approached George Bruce, chairman of the allotments committee, who sought the agreement of plot-holders to being photographed.

Mrs Robinson, who is an associate of the Royal Photographic Society, said: “Then I started going over there and saying ‘hello’ to the people who were working and telling them what I was doing.

“They were all so welcoming. I could stick my camera in their face and they took it with such good grace. I thought, ‘what are the three main elements?’ The people, the food they grow and their sheds, so that’s what I really concentrated on.

“I really enjoy social documentary photography. I like talking to people and taking their pictures and environmental portraiture.

“It’s a slow process but it’s also a terribly enjoyable one. You learn so much and meet so many nice people.

“Maybe in 50 years’ time someone might find these pictures and think, ‘oh look, that’s what allotments used to look like’.”

About 50 people attended a private viewing on Thursday evening last week.

Mrs Robinson said: “They loved it. Some of them wanted prints of their partners or husbands and wives, so it was lovely. I’m very proud of the exhibition.”

She thanked Robin and Fran Holmes-Smith, who own the café.

• Digs Sows Eats is at the Granary café in High Street, Watlington, until November 22.