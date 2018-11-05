Fears over new £3bn expressway

THE new Oxford to Cambridge expressway will have a “profound effect” on Oxfordshire, according to Watlington Parish Council.

The £3 billion road will be broadly aligned with the proposed east-west rail route from Abingdon to south of Milton Keynes but it is yet to be decided whether the route will pass west or east of Oxford.

The Government says the road will create jobs, skills and housing.

But the parish council says tthe delay over naming the route has given rise to “great uncertainty and concern”.

It said: “The selected corridor will have a profound effect on Oxfordshire… there is no evidence to support the claim that ‘environmental and heritage designations have been fully considered’.

“It is not acceptable that these environmental assessments have had to be carried out for our local neighbourhood plan, which will deliver a short realignment of a

B-road plus a minimum of 260 new homes, when the expressway will affect a huge area of Oxfordshire and be expected to deliver an extra 100,000 new homes in the county.”

The council has asked Highways England to respond to explain this

“disparity”.

It added: “In addition, the parish council requests that it is informed of opportunities for public consultation on the expressway next year.”