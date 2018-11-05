Missing phone box

CAN anyone solve the mystery of the phone box in Howe Hill, Watlington?

Resident Peter Richardson said locals had asked for the undergrowth around the BT box at the bottom of the hill to be removed but later were shocked to see the kiosk itself had disappeared.

He said: “Might it have been stolen? Is this the time to replace it with an old red box to provide a home for a welcome defibrillator?”

If you can shed any light on the mystery, email Mr Richardson at peter.richardson17@gmail.com