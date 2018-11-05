Monday, 05 November 2018

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Missing phone box

CAN anyone solve the mystery of the phone box in Howe Hill, Watlington?

Resident Peter Richardson said locals had asked for the undergrowth around the BT box at the bottom of the hill to be removed but later were shocked to see the kiosk itself had disappeared.

He said: “Might it have been stolen? Is this the time to replace it with an old red box to provide a home for a welcome defibrillator?”

If you can shed any light on the mystery, email Mr Richardson at peter.richardson17@gmail.com

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33