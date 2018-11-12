Monday, 12 November 2018

Christmas market day

THIS year’s Watlington Christmas market will be held on Saturday, December 1 from 10am to 2pm.

There will be more than 30 stalls in High Street selling food, crafts and gifts plus hot food and drink and children’s games.

Father Christmas will be in his grotto at the parish council offices in Old School Place (£3 entry) and there will be a carousel.

The event is organised by the Watlington Business Association.

