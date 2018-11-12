Christmas market day

Bionic arm made by 3D printer has inspired my new business
Monday, 12 November 2018
THIS year’s Watlington Christmas market will be held on Saturday, December 1 from 10am to 2pm.
There will be more than 30 stalls in High Street selling food, crafts and gifts plus hot food and drink and children’s games.
Father Christmas will be in his grotto at the parish council offices in Old School Place (£3 entry) and there will be a carousel.
The event is organised by the Watlington Business Association.
12 November 2018
