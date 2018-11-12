Equipment store plan

Bionic arm made by 3D printer has inspired my new business
A MAN has started his own 3D printing business ... [more]
Monday, 12 November 2018
WATLINGTON Sports Club wants to have a new equipment storage container at the recreation ground off Shirburn Road.
The container would be in addition to the one next to the car park and be the same shape.
The club says the container would house essential grounds maintenance machinery and would be hidden from view from the road.
South Oxfordshire District Council, the planning authority, will make a decision on the application by December 18.
12 November 2018
More News:
Bionic arm made by 3D printer has inspired my new business
A MAN has started his own 3D printing business ... [more]
Campaigner spreads quiet fireworks message on TV
THE woman who inspired the Henley Standard’s Ban ... [more]
Children’s centre at capacity for traditional and quiet fireworks displays
DOZENS of families attended the annual fireworks ... [more]
Halloween open garden raises £1,200 for boy’s cancer treatment
A COUPLE raised more than £1,200 for a boy ... [more]
POLL: Have your say