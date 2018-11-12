Monday, 12 November 2018

Equipment store plan

WATLINGTON Sports Club wants to have a new equipment storage container at the recreation ground off Shirburn Road.

The container would be in addition to the one next to the car park and be the same shape.

The club says the container would house essential grounds maintenance machinery and would be hidden from view from the road.

South Oxfordshire District Council, the planning authority, will make a decision on the application by December 18.

