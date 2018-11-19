A WOMEN’S fashion show raised more than £1,000 ... [more]
Monday, 19 November 2018
A NINETIES party will be held at The Social in Watlington tomorrow (Saturday) from 7.30pm.
There will be a disco by Groove Shack, Twister, cocktails, a Tetris tournament, a photo booth and prize fancy dress contest.
Tickets (over-18s only) are available from the venue in High Street. All proceeds will go to Watlington Primary School.
19 November 2018
White cross for each villager who was lost
