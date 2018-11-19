Monday, 19 November 2018

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Signs to discourage rat-running

CAMPAIGNERS in Watlington have welcomed the introduction of signs on the M40 warning of the weight limit restriction in the town.

The 7.5-tonne limit is routinely flouted by heavy goods vehicle drivers using the town as a “rat run”.

Peter Richardson, of Howe Hill, said that five years ago, before work on the Watlington neighbourhood plan had begun, his campaign group WATNEXT had “recognised that the volume of HGVs passing through Watlington’s historic town centre was unacceptable in terms of air quality and pollution, safety, congestion and damage to buildings and street furniture”.

He said Oxfordshire County Council and South Oxfordshire District Council were sympathetic but WATNEXT was disbanded when the plan began to develop.

Mr Richardson said: “We have a 7.5-tonne weight limit but enforcement was virtually non-existent. HGVs, including many of European origin, were using satnav devices or taking a chance.

“We and our MP maintained to Highways England that part of the problem was that HGVs would exit the M40 at junction six and would proceed as there was no advance warning of our weight limit on the M40 and this was further reinforced by a lack of a turning facility.

“Almost five years of negotiation has resulted in signs being installed and this gives the police and any enforcement body extra strength. The neighbourhood plan is looking at automatic number plate recognition technology to assist.”

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33