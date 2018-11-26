Monday, 26 November 2018

Speeding fine

A WOMAN from Watlington has admitted speeding.

Jodi Halligan, 31, of Saunders Close, was caught doing 41mph in a 30mph zone in Shirburn Road, Watlington, on March 12.

She was fined £100 and ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £30 and costs of £85. She also had four penalty points added to her licence.

