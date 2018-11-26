THE 10th annual Watlington Christmas tree festival will begin on December 8.

Father Christmas will switch on the lights at St Leonard’s Church at 3pm and there will be mulled wine for guests.

There will be almost 40 trees decorated by community groups and families on the theme of “Christmas”.

The festival will run until December 22 from 2pm until 5pm each day.

Christmas cards featuring images from last year’s festival, taken by photographer Nicola Schafer, are on sale in the church — 60p for single cards, £3 for five and £5 for 10.