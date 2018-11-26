Party for old folk

ICKNIELD Community College in Watlington will hold its annual Christmas party for the town’s senior citizens on Wednesday, December 19 from 4pm to 5.30pm.

There will be a hamper raffle for guests. Donations of toiletries, chocolates, mince pies and other goodies would be gratefully received.

Any guest unable to travel on the transport provided but who has a friend or family member to bring them along will be welcome to enjoy the festivities.

If anyone has not received an invitation and would like to attend the party, please call the school on (01491) 612691.