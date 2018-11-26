Monday, 26 November 2018

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Party for old folk

ICKNIELD Community College in Watlington will hold its annual Christmas party for the town’s senior citizens on Wednesday, December 19 from 4pm to 5.30pm.

There will be a hamper raffle for guests. Donations of toiletries, chocolates, mince pies and other goodies would be gratefully received.

Any guest unable to travel on the transport provided but who has a friend or family member to bring them along will be welcome to enjoy the festivities.

If anyone has not received an invitation and would like to attend the party, please call the school on (01491) 612691.

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33