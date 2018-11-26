Nature talk

Church concert in memory of clarinetist and singer sells out
A TRUMPETER, a school choir and an a capella ... [more]
Monday, 26 November 2018
MIKE POLLARD will give a talk called “Neighbourhoods for nature” at a meeting of the Watlington Environment Group at the town hall next Friday (November 30) from 8pm.
He is an area reserves manager for the RSPB.
Admission costs £2.50 for non-members.
