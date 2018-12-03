20mph speed limit would reduce risk of accidents

RESIDENTS of Watlington are being asked their views on cutting the speed limits on a busy road.

The parish council says the move is designed to improve the safety of both drivers and pedestrians using Pyrton Lane, where there have been a number of accidents.

It also plans to install speed humps and build-outs and paint white lines on the narrowest part of the road to discourage speeding.

The scheme has been drawn up with the help of people living in the street and St Leonard’s Close as well as Oxfordshire County Council, the highways authority.

The parish council has launched a survey, which contains six questions and is aimed at residents who live in and around Pyrton Lane or who use it other than as a through road.

An introduction to the survey says: “Vehicles often ‘conflict’ and are causing damage to pavements, verges and property. There have been collisions as well as incidents involving vehicles and pedestrians. The proposed plan is a response to these issues. Centred on implementing a 20mph speed limit, it is designed to improve pedestrian safety while smoothing traffic flows and limiting the damage being caused.”

The questions are as follows:

1. Do you support the introduction of a 20mph speed limit on the lane from the Cuxham Road junction through to north of the “S” bends? The council would also like to reduce the existing 60mph national speed limit on Pyrton Lane to a 30mph limit at least as far as the parish boundary by the footpath to the schools.

2. Do you support speed humps across the full width of the road (allowing for cyclists and rainwater drainage)? Two humps are envisaged, located at suitable points between courtyard entrances in consultation with adjacent households.

3. Do you support using build-outs that narrow the carriageway and/or protect the pavements at designated points, while helping to slow traffic along the residential section of the lane?

4. Do you support the stretch of lane between the junction with Prospect Place and the entrance to the first courtyard being edged with white lines to emphasise how narrow the road is round the bend? The road is not wide enough to create a footpath but the [county] council says white edge lining will visually narrow the carriageway further and provide additional warning to drivers to take care.

5. Do you support the introduction of verge protection? At present, verges are being damaged by vehicles passing where the road is not wide enough. Verge protection measures can prevent this, help to restore them and further improve road safety. Details will be agreed with the county council but would be of a low visual impact, for example, wooden posts, sleepers and planters.

6. Should the red road surface treatment painted at the junction with Cuxham Road, which has almost disappeared, be refreshed, possibly in green, to provide a warning to drivers that the junction has poor visibility and is entry to a 20mph speed limit?

The results of the survey will be presented to the county council, which would not support changes without the support of a suitable proportion of people.

To take part in the survey, visit www.watlington-oxon-pc.gov.uk/

core/watlington_parish_council/

pages/default.aspx

Completed surveys should be emailed to wpc@watlington-oxon-pc.gov.uk or sent or delivered to the parish office at 1 Old School Place, Gorwell, Watlington, Oxon, OX49 5QH. The deadline is Monday, December 10.