How best to spend cash from developers

A LIST of priorities has been drawn for how financial contributions from developers should be spent in Watlington.

Watlington Parish Council’s neighbourhood plan advisory board had identified seven areas where it thinks the money should be allocated. These are:

•Traffic management improvements which could include a 20mph speed limit throughout the town, installing traffic calming measures, use of automatic number plate recognition cameras and other technology to reduce speeding and unauthorised access by HGVs and implementation of one-way traffic systems.

•New and improved facilities for sport and recreation.

• Improved provision for youth groups, including a new, refurbished or extended building.

•New and improved communoty facilities, including facilities at St Leonard’s Church.

•Improved footpaths and the creation of new ones.

• Improved management of watercourses to reduce the risk of flooding.

• Improvements to the public realm in the town centre.

Councillor Terry Jackson said the council would like residents’ views on the list.

There will be a stall with a fun voting system at the town’s Christmas market tomorrow (Saturday).

At least 260 new homes are expected to be built on three sites identified in the Watlington neighbourhood plan, which was approved in a referendum in June.

The Community Infrastructure Levy is paid by developers in return for being granted planning permission for new homes.