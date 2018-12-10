Path work required

WORK to improve a footpath in Watlington will be carried out next year.

The path, which leads from Britwell Road to the Willow Ponds, often becomes muddy after rain, prompting fears that people, particularly the elderly, could slip and fall.

Parish councillor Tony Williamson said: “It would be good if something could be done before it becomes a sea of mud.”

Councillor Tom Bindoff replied that the work was planned for next summer as it couldn’t be done in the winter.

The work could include putting down four inches of gravel under the surface to improve the drainage.