Monday, 10 December 2018

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Decorated trees show

THE 10th annual Watlington Christmas tree festival begins tomorrow (Saturday).

Father Christmas will switch on the lights on almost 40 trees inside St Leonard’s Church at 3pm and mulled wine will be served.

The trees were decorated by community groups and families on the theme of “Christmas”.

The festival, which is organised by the church’s friends group, will run until December 22 from 2pm to 5pm daily and also on December 15 and 22 from 10am to 2pm.

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33