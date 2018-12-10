Decorated trees show

THE 10th annual Watlington Christmas tree festival begins tomorrow (Saturday).

Father Christmas will switch on the lights on almost 40 trees inside St Leonard’s Church at 3pm and mulled wine will be served.

The trees were decorated by community groups and families on the theme of “Christmas”.

The festival, which is organised by the church’s friends group, will run until December 22 from 2pm to 5pm daily and also on December 15 and 22 from 10am to 2pm.