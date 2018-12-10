Monday, 10 December 2018

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Fears over funding

A COUNCILLOR is concerned about the future funding of Watlington’s children’s centre.

The centre was awarded a £30,000 start-up grant over three years by Oxfordshire County Council early last year.

This followed the  council’s decision to withdraw funding of £105,000 a year.

Watlington and Chalgrove parish councils agreed to give grants totalling £14,500.

Councillor Steph Van de Pette said the money was due to run out and an alternative source of funding was needed in the long term.

In October last year actor and Watlington resident Jeremy Irons officially opened the new First Steps Family Hub.

The centre runs sessions at Watlington Primary School and from a purpose-built building in Chalgrove.

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33