Fears over funding

A COUNCILLOR is concerned about the future funding of Watlington’s children’s centre.

The centre was awarded a £30,000 start-up grant over three years by Oxfordshire County Council early last year.

This followed the council’s decision to withdraw funding of £105,000 a year.

Watlington and Chalgrove parish councils agreed to give grants totalling £14,500.

Councillor Steph Van de Pette said the money was due to run out and an alternative source of funding was needed in the long term.

In October last year actor and Watlington resident Jeremy Irons officially opened the new First Steps Family Hub.

The centre runs sessions at Watlington Primary School and from a purpose-built building in Chalgrove.