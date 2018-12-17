Monday, 17 December 2018

Developers increase allocation of homes

MORE than 310 new homes could be built in Watlingon on the three sites allocated for development in the town’s neighbourhood plan.

The figure is 50 more than was specified in the document, which passed a referendum in June.

Providence Land wants to build a total 130 homes on two of the sites — one north-east of Cuxham Road and the other west of Pyrton Lane. These were allocated 60 and 38 homes respectively in the plan.

Archstone and Bloor Homes have applied for planning permission to build 183 homes on the other site between the B4009 Britwell Road and the B480 Cuxham Road. The document earmarked this land for 140 properties.

Providence’s plans were revealed in a report submitted to South Oxfordshire District Council, the planning authority, on the likely environmental impact of the development and how far it could be mitigated.

The report, which was prepared by planning conusltants Triptych PD on behalf of the developer, says: “The proposed development is for up to 130 dwellings with associated open space, car parking and sustainable drainage.

“The inclusion of open space is purposefully mentioned to confirm the clear intention to ensure ‘breathing space’ and will also allow a net gain in the biodiversity of the site and surrounding area.

“The existing habitats are common and widespread and as such considered to be of low intrinsic biodiversity value... and any environmental impacts are unlikely to be significant, complex or widespread.

“In summary, potential environmental effects associated with traffic, air quality, noise, waste, pollution, flooding, ecology, visual and other physical changes resulting from the proposed development have been considered and are not expected to be significant.”

